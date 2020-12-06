SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Georgetown

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 77, Georgetown 64

The Mountaineers have a real advantage in the frontcourt with Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. Georgetown really only uses one big at a time, which should open the door for the "twin towers" to go to work not only on the glass, but around the bucket offensively. It seems like we have been anxiously awaiting Sean McNeil's hot shooting night and I think we see that happen today. He finished 1-9 from the field against Gonzaga but was never really able to settle into the game after getting his head split open. Bottom line is the Mountaineers are ticked about their last game and want to make up for it in this game. I'd be shocked if the Hoyas stay within reach in the 2nd half of this one.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77 Georgetown 62

Georgetown is 1-1 on the season and is coming off a 78-71 loss to the Navy Midshipmen. 

They Hoyas have struggled from the field shooting just 39.8% and is a perimeter oriented team.

Its will be a tough test for the Mountaineer guards but as long as they keep the ball in front of them and force the Hoyas to shoot over the top of the defense, then it should be lightwork for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia pulls away in the second half 77-62

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Georgetown

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Hoyas

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia/Oklahoma Kickoff Time Announced

The Mountaineers and Sooners are set to meet to round out the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Sunday Morning Thoughts: A Few Reasons Why to Still Trust the Climb

Neal Brown doesn't see the Iowa State loss as one that sets the program back

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football Commits React to Big Loss to Iowa State

See what the Mountaineer commits thought about West Virginia's blowout loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Georgetown

The Mountaineers are coming into this one as big favorites

Schuyler Callihan

Expectations Are High For WVU Bigs

The Mountaineers are taking on the Hoyas in the Big 12-Big East Battle

Lauren Withrow

No. 9 Iowa State Embarrasses West Virginia in Blowout Win

West Virginia falls to 5-4 on the season with road loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown: “We Were Soundly Beaten in Every Phase."

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is looking for the Mountaineers to make routine plays

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Neal Brown Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

See what WVU head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Thoughts: There's a lot of Climbing Left to Do

West Virginia humbled in Ames

Christopher Hall