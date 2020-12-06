Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Georgetown

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 77, Georgetown 64

The Mountaineers have a real advantage in the frontcourt with Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe. Georgetown really only uses one big at a time, which should open the door for the "twin towers" to go to work not only on the glass, but around the bucket offensively. It seems like we have been anxiously awaiting Sean McNeil's hot shooting night and I think we see that happen today. He finished 1-9 from the field against Gonzaga but was never really able to settle into the game after getting his head split open. Bottom line is the Mountaineers are ticked about their last game and want to make up for it in this game. I'd be shocked if the Hoyas stay within reach in the 2nd half of this one.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77 Georgetown 62

Georgetown is 1-1 on the season and is coming off a 78-71 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

They Hoyas have struggled from the field shooting just 39.8% and is a perimeter oriented team.

Its will be a tough test for the Mountaineer guards but as long as they keep the ball in front of them and force the Hoyas to shoot over the top of the defense, then it should be lightwork for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia pulls away in the second half 77-62

