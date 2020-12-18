Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

The No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers host the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday at 9:00 pm EST on ESPNU.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 79, Iowa State 70

The Mountaineers are playing really good basketball right now, and I expect that to continue tonight against the Cyclones. Iowa State has enough talented scorers to keep in this game for a while but I expect West Virginia to be in full control from buzzer to buzzer.

Derek Culver should be able to dominate the glass once again and record yet another double-double. This is also the perfect game to really get Oscar Tshiebwe going who has been fairly underwhelming to this point. With Kansas on deck, you want to have all of the guys on the roster playing with extreme confidence - Oscar has to find that tonight.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 79 Iowa State 63

In the first five Big 12 Conference matchups, the road team has won as the eighth-ranked Mountaineers look to upend that trend and build off the 16-point win over No. 19 Richmond Spiders on Sunday.

West Virginia shot an impressive 58.1% from the field in the win over the Spiders, but the Mountaineers can not rely on their shooting if they want to become the sixth team to lose at home to open conference play.

The Cyclones are last in the Big 12 in rebounds per game at 29.3 and are in the bottom half of the conference in every defensive statistical category.

However, they are efficient on the offensive end, and if the Mountaineers simply try to outscore the Cyclones, West Virginia will become the sixth team to lose at home since the start of conference play.

Nonetheless, West Virginia has shown poise and determination early in the season, and the Mountaineers continue their upward trend and roll 79-63.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.