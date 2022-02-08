Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9. 2-7) host the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 3-7) Tuesday night at 7:00, with the game streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: Iowa State 57, West Virginia 55

The Mountaineers nearly end their losing streak but fall short to the Cyclones tonight inside the WVU Coliseum. I just can't get myself to pick this team with Taz Sherman's status still up in the air. Even then, it's not a guarantee that I would go with WVU in this game.

The effort has been there over the past three games but the little things continue to plague this team such as getting loose balls, making shots from one foot away, throwing the ball all over the place, and so on. At this point in the year, you are what you are. Bob Huggins knows that and understands that he has an extensive rebuild ahead of him. Unfortunately, a lot of the changes that need to be made can't happen until the offseason.

It's hard to win when you only average 68 points per game and roughly 20 of that is sitting on the bench. So prepare yourself for an ugly, defensive struggle because both of these teams are not very efficient on the offensive end.

Cyclones in a close one.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 66 Iowa State 65

Iowa State has the same struggles as West Virginia, getting production from the frontcourt. Presumably, it will be a battle of the guards, but whoever wins the middle will win the game.

Iowa State guard Isaiah Brockington is making his case to Big 12 Player of the year, with a league-leading seven double doubles while West Virginia guard Taz Sherman led the conference in scoring before being sidelined with COVID-19 and is currently day-to-day with a concussion.

Despite the seven-game losing streak, the Mountaineers continue to play hard. Add that with the Cyclones' lack of inside presence, and I believe West Virginia edges out the Cyclones by one 66-65.

