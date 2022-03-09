Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14) face the Kansas State Wildcats (14-16, 6-12) Wednesday night at seven and airing on ESPNU.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Kansas State 72

The two contests between WVU and K-State have been settled by a combined eight points. Makes sense for the two worst teams in the Big 12.

The key for WVU is to avoid the bad defensive half of basketball. In the first game, WVU allowed 40 points to the Wildcats in the first half and found themselves trailing 40-27 before storming back in the second half to win the game. In the most recent matchup, WVU led 42-35 at the break, but collapsed defensively in the second half, costing them the game.

Honestly, the outcome of this game could go either way and I wouldn't be surprised. These two match up very evenly and neither one wants to be a one and done in the Big 12 tournament. I've got the Mountaineers winning by two in a thriller.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 79 Kansas State 77

West Virginia controlled both contests but in game two in Manhattan, the Mountaineers handed the Wildcats the game in the final moments. West Virginia won the rebounding battle in both games as well.

Two weeks ago, Kansas State was playing its way into the NCAA tournament. However, the Wildcats come into postseason play on a five-game losing streak, while West Virginia ended its seven-game skid in the season finale over TCU on Saturday.

Without much of an inside presence for either program, who steps up in the middle and better guard play will determine the outcome. K-State guards Nijel Pack and Markquis Nowell, matching up against WVU guards Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman will be featured but the third option could be the difference, and that's where the Mountaineers will separate themselves as I believe forwards Pauly Paulicap, Gabe Osabuohien and Dimon Carrigan step up and play big inside. Mountaineers move on 79-77.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.