Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Morehead State

The West Virginia Mountaineers meet the Ohio Valley Champions, Morehead State Eagles in the first round of the second round of the NCAA tournament, Friday night at approximately 9:50 EST and broadcasting on TruTV. The Mountaineers are 3-0 all-time versus the Eagles with the last meeting coming in the early portion of the 2011-12 schedule.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 77, Morehead State 68

Johni Broome vs Derek Culver will be one of the best matchups to watch in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Derek Culver has averaged 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game including eleven double doubles. As for the freshman Broome, he’s averaging 13.9 points and nine boards per game. Culver is more experienced, so at some point in the game, I would expect him to takeover that matchup.

Although that’ll be the best one on one matchup, West Virginia must eliminate their guards (Skyelar Potter & DeVon Porter) from driving the ball deep into the paint. Guarding the inside has been a year-long problem for the Mountaineers and they can’t afford to let the Eagles get too comfy inside and get Culver in foul trouble.

I’ve got Morehead hanging around for the majority of this game but in the end, WVU will get some separation and come away with the win.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 84 Morehead State 73

West Virginia forward Derek Culver will have his hands full in the post going up against 6'10" freshman forward, and team-leading scorer and rebounder, Johni Broome, who is averaging 19.5 points and 12 rebounds in the last four games, including a 27-point performance in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship game.

The Eagles also have two big guards in DeVon Porter (6'4", 201-lbs) and Skyelar Potter (6'3", 198-lbs) that combine for 23.9 ppg and 3.5 assists.

West Virginia has to be careful and not overlook the Eagles. Potter and Porter both can get hot from outside. So, help-side defense will be key and the Mountaineers can't afford mental lapses that create runs and confidence.

Offensively, the Mountaineers need to be patient and as mundane as it sounds, make shots. West Virginia cannot afford for guards Miles McBride, Sean McNeil, and Taz Sherman all to be cold on West Virginia will move to the round of 32 comfortably, 84-73,

