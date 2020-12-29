Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Northeastern

The Mountaineer Maven staff has made their predictions.
The No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers welcome in the Northeastern Huskies inside the WVU Coliseum at 7:00 pm on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 81, Northeastern 63

Although the Huskies are 1-4, they aren't a team that West Virginia will just crush right out of the gate. They can spread the floor, move the ball, and make shots, which will give the Mountaineers some issues defensively. Tyson Walker will be a handful for the West Virginia guards as he is averaging 17 points and 5.6 assists per contest. 

If the Mountaineers come out rusty on the offensive end of the floor by not making shots and turning the ball over, this game could end up being closer than many expect it to be. This is a tough scheduling spot for West Virginia coming off a blowout loss to Kansas on the road, you get a week off in between games over the holidays, and now you play a motivated Northeastern team looking for a big-time win. And oh yeah, you have Oklahoma on deck. I don't think there's any chance West Virginia loses this game, but this could be one of those afternoons where they get the W but don't look sharp doing so. Kind of like the North Texas game a couple of weeks back.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 81 Northeastern 64

West Virginia is looking to turn the page after the 79-65 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

Despite being 1-4, Northeastern has two talented guards in Tyson Walker and Jahmyl Telfort; both will be another stiff test for the Mountaineer guards.

West Virginia should be able to dominate, however, the Mountaineers have played down to their competition, and the trend may continue shortly after the holiday break. Nonetheless, West Virginia handles Northeastern 81-64.

