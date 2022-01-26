Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-5, 2-4) meet the Oklahoma Sooners (12-7, 2-5) Tuesday night and will be televised on ESPN. The Mountaineers are 9-14 all-time versus the Sooners.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 69, Oklahoma 64

West Virginia has lost three straight, Oklahoma has lost four straight. Yet, both of these teams are searching for answers in what happens to be the toughest league in America.

Two of WVU's losses have come to Kansas and Baylor - both are expected to be in the conversation for a national title. The other loss was to Texas Tech, who beat both Kansas and Baylor. This is why it's not time to hit the panic button, at least not yet, that is.

Three of Oklahoma's losses during this skid have come against ranked opponents, but they also lost to TCU in that stretch as well. Under first-year head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners have discovered several issues. They don't rebound the ball (33 rpg), they turn the ball over entirely too much (15.1 to/per game), and they struggle to shoot the three-ball (33%). However, Oklahoma has done very well, playing good defense. The Sooners are one of six Big 12 teams to rank in the top 25 in points allowed per game.

In a game where both teams are desperate for a win, I will side with the Mountaineers. I think Bob Huggins' message of "get into the gym" will start to finally get through to his players and we'll see a much better product on the floor in tonight's game.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75 Oklahoma 70

West Virginia has a favorable matchup against Oklahoma. They only return five players from last season, four that put up production. However, they made a splash in non-conference play with wins over ranked opponents Florida and Arkansas but have struggled since the start of Big 12 Conference play, but for a good reason, matching up against the top half of the league.

They have a talented big man that likes to stretch the floor in Tanner Graves. The 6'10" Eastern Washington transfer leads the team in scoring, and bigs have been a proven weak point for this Mountaineer squad and have a pair of guards, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, who can score from anywhere on the floor, combining for 22.3 points per game.

Both teams are coming in on a losing streak and the toughness of the two teams will be tested. However, I like West Virginia's chances in this one, mainly due to being in the comfy confines of the WVU Coliseum and the steady re-emergence of senior guard Taz Sherman.

Undoubtedly, this will be another classic Big 12 Conference battle, but I believe West Virginia will find a way at the end and close it out from the free throw line. Mountaineers get back on track with a 75-50 win.

