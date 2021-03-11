Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

The No 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (18-8, 11-6) and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-7, 11-7) meet for the first time in the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday morning at 11:30 EST and broadcasting on ESPN or ESPN2.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma State 84, West Virginia 78

Athough I’d like to believe Bob Huggins will have this team refocused and ready to make a run in the Big 12 tournament, I just don’t see it this year. I can’t see how they will have been able to fix their defensive woes against the same team that dominated them in the paint just five days ago. Huggins even stated during his press conference on Tuesday that it is still the same defense - “we can’t guard.” Those aren’t words that you want to hear two days before the conference tournament begins.

Not to mention, Oklahoma State will have Cade Cunningham back and that makes the Cowboys even more difficult to beat.

West Virginia is a jump-shooting team and you could tell going back to the TCU game that they were beginning to lose their legs a little bit. If they make shots, they can certainly win but it’s going to have to be a drastic difference from how they performed on Saturday.

If the Mountaineers so happen to get bounced from the Big 12 tournament early, it may benefit them to get even more rest heading into the big dance. That would be about the only positive from an early exit.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 92 Oklahoma State 89

Two of the top-scoring offenses in the Big 12 Conference square off in the conference tournament's quarterfinals and suspect an offensive showcase between the two programs.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton indicated that both guards Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele will return to the lineup. Likekele missed the last four games of the season with a hand injury. Cunningham, the Big 12's leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, missed the season finale against West Virginia, a game that the Cowboys pulled off the improbable upset.

West Virginia guard and team-leading scorer Miles "Deuce" McBride (15.3 ppg) said he was at 100% during media availability that was held on Tuesday. Although Deuce appeared rejuvenated, head coach Bob Huggins is seemingly still searching for answers following the 85-80 loss. Albeit they had not held practice to this point, he was still unsure which Mountaineer team will show up on Thursday. However, the team had two days off, watching film on day two, and was preparing for the first postseason practice following meeting with the media.

Nonetheless, I expect West Virginia and Oklahoma State to kick off day two of the Big 12 Conference tournament with an instant classic and the Mountaineers bounce back after their abysmal performance on Saturday and outlast the Cowboys 92-89.

