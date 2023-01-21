Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) meet the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns Saturday (15-3, 4-2) inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday evening, with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will air on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 72, Texas 68

The Mountaineers are feeling good once again after defeating No. 14 TCU earlier in the week. It seems like they're at a point in the season where everything is about to start clicking which will allow them to turn the corner and re-enter the mix in the Big 12.

Jimmy Bell Jr. had a dominant performance against the Frogs, notching 15 points and 12 boards, and even went 5/6 from the charity stripe. If he continues to shoot that well at the line, it gives WVU an even greater chance to pull off its second straight upset.

Bell's frontcourt mate, Tre Mitchell, will be playing his former team for the first time and you better believe he'll be ready to go out and make a statement.

Can this game turn into a back-and-forth, high-paced affair? Sure, it could. But I see it being more of a slug it out, grind it out type of game and because of that, I'm going with the 'Eers.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 75 Texas 74

West Virginia upset a TCU squad that is shooting 24.7% from behind the arc on the season, Texas is shooting 30.6%.

The Mountaineers played with confidence, and despite TCU wiping an 18-point advantage and cutting the deficit to two, WVU dug deep and pulled out the nine-point win.

Forward Tre Mitchell missed double figures for the first time in conference play but leads the team in scoring during Big 12 action at 13.8ppg and I suspect the Texas transfer is eager to show what the Longhorns are missing.

Guard Erik Stevenson appears to be regaining his confidence and Jimmy Bell Jr. collected his second double double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds versus TCU.

The Mountaineers had an opportunity to win in four of their five losses and I believe they are beginning to turn a corner and will protect homecourt with an exciting 75-74 win.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.