Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-7) welcome in the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-5, 6-3) Saturday afternoon inside the WVU Coliseum, with tip-off scheduled for 2:00 pm and broadcasting on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 70, Texas Tech 68

It doesn't seem like Taz Sherman will be available to play in this game but they haven't officially ruled him out just yet. Aside from Taz's status, I think the Mountaineers will do something they've struggled to do all year - have a third player step up. Malik Curry and Jalen Bridges have shown they are capable of being the third guy in this offense but today they may have to assume a larger role. Kedrian Johnson is another guy to watch.

Six straight losses for WVU and with them officially on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, they're going to have more motivation than they've had at any point this season. If Sherman doesn't play, everyone will have to elevate their game and with the home crowd behind you that's a litter easier to do.

Texas Tech has been playing really good basketball of late and honestly, look like a true national title contender. That said, they are due for a hiccup. The Mountaineers pull one out and get back in the win column for the first time since January 11th.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 76 Texas Tech 72

West Virginia is still fighting for its first win in nearly a month but has continued to battle, even earning praise from head coach Bob Huggins in the last two losses. The Mountaineers have suffered from unfortunate breaks from officiating injuries and incredible performances from the opposition. Nonetheless, this Mountaineer squad remains optimistic, despite assurance leading scorer Taz Sherman will be available after being sidelined with a concussion late in the loss to Baylor on Monday.

Texas Tech's best player Terrance Shannon Jr. has been slowed this year with a back injury. He missed multiple games in the middle of the season, and his third game back, he recorded a season-high 23 points against the Mountaineers. However, he is going through another back injury, missing the game last Saturday against Mississippi State and only registered six minutes on Tuesday versus Texas.

Generally, I would pick against the Mountaineers until they hit the win column, but five of the losses during the winning streak have come against ranked opponents, and yes, one of the losses came to this same Texas Tech team, but I believe the Mountaineers will find a way to get it done.

West Virginia held Texas Tech's leading scorer, forward Bryson Williams to 13 points. He averages 17.6 points per game in Big 12 play. Additionally, the team's second-leading scorer, guard Kevin McCullar (10.9 ppg), has never hit double figures against the Mountaineers. West Virginia had 17 turnovers in the first meeting to Texas Tech's nine. I do not believe they will turn the tables, but I think West Virginia closes the gap or maybe even gets on the positive side of the ratio. WVU snags this win, with or without Taz, 76-72.

