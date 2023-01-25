Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) will battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) in Lubbock, TX, Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. EST with the action airing on ESPNU.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 66, Texas Tech 64

This is going to be a very physical game that sees a bunch of fouls being called.

Why?

Both teams need a win in the worst way. Texas Tech views this as a chance to finally get the monkey off its back and win a league game, while West Virginia sees it as an opportunity to win a Big 12 road game which is hard to come by.

Jimmy Bell Jr. had a great outing against TCU with 15 points and 12 rebounds but followed that up with just 4 points and 5 boards in the loss to Texas. If the Mountaineers get the TCU version of Jimmy Bell, I think they can pull this one out.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 68 Texas Tech 67

Texas Tech is looking for its first conference win while the Mountaineers are a week removed from their first Big 12 win over TCU in Morgantown.

In five of West Virginia's six conference losses, the Mountaineers squandered chances in the later stages of the games to grab wins. Meanwhile, Texas Tech had chances in the final minutes in just three of its seven losses.

Both programs have lost in similar fashion, missing free throws, turnovers, and missed opportunites around the rim are some of the issues plaguing the two teams.

West Virginia has not one a Big 12 game on the road since Feb. 23, 2021, and a desperate Texas Tech team may keep the streak alive, but I'll reluctantly pick the Mountaineers. The Red Raiders average 15.1 turnovers per game during league play and ranked ninth in the Big 12 in turnover margin at -3.29.

Mountaineers scrape out a win 68-67.

