Sean McNeil Bids Farewell to WVU

Monday evening, senior guard Sean McNeil announced via Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal and use his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

"First off, I want to say thank you to Coach Huggins and the entire West Virginia staff. You all took a chance on me from junior college and gave me an opportunity and I am forever grateful for that. To Mountaineer Nation, I appreciate you being by mine and the team's side every step of the way whether we won or lost. My time at West Virginia and the memories I've made will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. After much thought and consideration, I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal."

This season, McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range. McNeil becomes the third WVU player to enter the portal since the end of the season joining Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.