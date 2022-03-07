Skip to main content

Sean McNeil Comments on Decision About Future

The senior guard has the option to come back for one more season if he wants to.

Seven Mountaineers played their final game inside the WVU Coliseum on Saturday and they went out in fashion with a 70-64 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Well, maybe not all seven played their final game as guards Kedrian Johnson and Sean McNeil still have one year of eligibility remaining via the COVID year. Johnson did not speak to the media following Saturday's win, but McNeil fielded some questions about it being potentially his last game at the Coliseum.

"I didn't really think about it until you're singing Country Roads at the end of the game and this is the last time we'll be here in the Coliseum but it's special," said McNeil. "I kind of took it all in. Obviously, we haven't had the season that we all wanted, but it's just awesome. I'm glad we got the win today."

In terms of his decision, McNeil is still undecided at the moment. 

Read More

"I don't know. We'll see how this summer goes. I honestly couldn't tell you. We'll see how this summer goes."

