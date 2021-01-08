Sean McNeil, Derek Culver "Banged Up", Two Others Dealing with the Flu

This Saturday, No. 14 West Virginia returns to action in the WVU Coliseum as they host No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns have won five straight games, including an 84-59 win on the road over Kansas.

Last week, the Mountaineers lost freshman Isaiah Cottrell with a season-ending Achilles injury and Oscar Tshiebwe who entered the transfer portal. Unfortunately, West Virginia is dealing with even more issues as two players are battling the flu after their trip to Oklahoma earlier in the week.

"We've got a couple of guys with the flu," Huggins said. "Not COVID-19, they've been tested. The flu can make you pretty sick and we've had some guys that are sick. We're banged up man. We're not what we were going into last week physically that's for sure, but they'll respond. They always do."

Huggins stated that he is really proud of his guys for fighting through all the barriers that are thrown in front of them from travel, to COVID-19 protocols, and preparing for two games in three days. West Virginia has yet to have a single positive COVID-19 test since the start of the season, which is pretty remarkable considering the amount of travel they do.

"People don't get it. We get a tough, tough loss at Oklahoma - one we thought we could have got. So, then you get on a bus and go a couple of hours, you get into the hotel and you're cramped from sitting on that bus, and then you got to go practice the next day obviously to get ready for Oklahoma State. Now, we have a big win and then we land in Clarksburg at 5 a.m. and then you get on a bus and ride another 35-40 minutes and go scrape the snow or frost off of your car, throw your bag in the car, go home, and have to come back to practice the next day. I don't think people get that. And nobody else does that. Nobody else does. Maybe Hawaii, but that's it."

In addition to the team battling issues with the flu, guard Sean McNeil (toe) and big man Derek Culver are "limping around" according to Huggins.

"I thought [McNeil] moved better yesterday in practice. It's just a matter of, it's got to heal. There's no magical cure for it. I'm more concerned with our guys that have the flu right now than I am with anything else. We're at eleven guys and then you got Sean kind of limping around, Derek's limping around and we got two guys with the flu. Derek is more than limping around, Derek is pretty banged up. If you look at the film at what happens to him during a game, you'll understand why he's so banged up."

West Virginia and Texas are set to tip on Saturday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

