Sean McNeil Gaining Major Interest in Transfer Portal

The former Mountaineer is a top target on the transfer market.

Monday evening, West Virginia senior guard Sean McNeil announced on Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal and using his extra year of eligibility elsewhere.

This season, McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range. McNeil became the third WVU player to enter the portal since the end of the season joining Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell.

Since entering the portal, McNeil has received offers and interest from several schools, as expected. So far, he has heard from Akron, Cincinnati, Clemson, Creighton, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, Lipscomb, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Morehead State, Nebraska, Northern Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Richmond, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Virginia, and Western Kentucky, according to Travis Graf of Rivals.

