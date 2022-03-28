Skip to main content

BREAKING: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on Final Year of Eligibility

The Mountaineers lose another to the portal.
Senior guard Sean McNeil has made his decision and will be entering the transfer portal, per Jeff Goodman. McNeil has one year of eligibility remaining but will use that final year at another school.

After defeating TCU in the regular season finale, McNeil told reporters that he was going to weigh his options after the season but reflected on his time at WVU. "I didn't really think about it until you're singing Country Roads at the end of the game and this is the last time we'll be here in the Coliseum but it's special," said McNeil. "I kind of took it all in. Obviously, we haven't had the season that we all wanted, but it's just awesome. I'm glad we got the win today."

This season, McNeil averaged 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three-point range. McNeil becomes the third WVU player to enter the portal since the end of the season joining Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell.

