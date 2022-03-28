BREAKING: Sean McNeil Makes Decision on Final Year of Eligibility

After defeating TCU in the regular season finale, McNeil told reporters that he was going to weigh his options after the season but reflected on his time at WVU. "I didn't really think about it until you're singing Country Roads at the end of the game and this is the last time we'll be here in the Coliseum but it's special," said McNeil. "I kind of took it all in. Obviously, we haven't had the season that we all wanted, but it's just awesome. I'm glad we got the win today."