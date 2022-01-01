Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Shorthanded Mountaineers Struggle in Big 12 Opener vs. Texas

    Without leading scorer Taz Sherman, West Virginia takes a beating in Texas
    Author:

    The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-2, 0-1) opened Big 12 Conference play on the road without leading scorer Taz Sherman and nucleus Gabe Osabuohien, due to COVID-19 protocols and suffered a 74-59 loss to the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 1-0) Saturday afternoon. 

    Texas came into the game as the number one scoring defense in the country, and without the Big 12's second-leading scorer Taz Sherman, the Mountaineers were held to 20 first half points along with committing 12 turnovers, and as a result, the Longhorns took a 39-20 lead into halftime behind 13 points from guard Courtney Ramey.

    Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.

    Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.

    West Virginia was able to keep pace in the second half as Jalen Bridges poured in a team-high 18 points, all in the second half, and guard Malik Curry finished with 14 points and Sean McNeil 12. However, turnovers continued to plague the Mountaineers, and were never able to significantly cut into the deficit despite Texas shooting 34.5% in the second half as the Longhorns cruised to the 74-59. 

    Read More

    West Virginia's scheduled game versus TCU on Tuesday has been postponed and the Mountaineers will not be back in action until Saturday, January 8th at 2:00 pm EST versus the Kansas State Wildcats inside the WVU Coliseum. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:Facebook - @WVUonSITwitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Dimon Carrigan (5) during the first half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.
    Basketball

    Shorthanded Mountaineers Struggle in Big 12 Opener vs. Texas

    1 minute ago
    WVU Basketball
    Basketball

    WVU Down Key Pieces at Texas

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17345882_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15413389_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17238182_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15413773_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas

    7 hours ago
    Untitled design (51)
    Football

    The Future of WVU Football: Greene, Crowder, or Marchiol?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17421460_168388579_lowres
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU QB Jarret Doege Makes Decision on Future

    20 hours ago