SI Projects Miles McBride as an Early Second Round Draft Pick

Last week, West Virginia sophomore guard Miles "Deuce" McBride declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and has been an early second round selection in several early projections. It's no different in Sports Illustrated's first mock draft following the NCAA tournament as McBride is projected to be the second selection of the second round (No. 32 overall).

Deuce led the Mountaineers in scoring (15.8 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (1.9), and three-point percentage (41.4%) last season, earning Second Team All-Big 12 and honorable mention selection by the AP All-America Team.

It's unclear whether McBride will return for his junior season, but recently, in an interview on Metronews Sportline, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins believes Deuce will return for another year to finish his education. However, he had not yet sat down with his sophomore guard.

"I think the family decision would be that he should stay and get his education. I don’t believe that he is going to bail out on his education, but that’s just me,” said Huggins.

Projections will change continuously as the NBA Draft nears on July 29 and coaches begin to break down prospects, and there's a lot of time before players have to make the final decision whether to stay or go.

"You just don’t know how many slimy creatures that call themselves agents are slithering around and promising the world to these guys and not really being able to deliver anything,” said Huggins.

McBride, along with Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who also declared for the NBA Draft, have until July 19 to decide whether to go back to school or keep their name in the Draft.

