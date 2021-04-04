Miles McBride's Draft Stock & What It Means

Over the weekend, West Virginia sophomore guard Miles McBride announced on Twitter that he will be entering his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

In his first year as a full-time starter, McBride made a huge jump in nearly every statistical category and took on a leadership role. He ended the year averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

The assumption is that McBride will return for his junior year to improve all areas of his game before taking his talents to the next level. However, he may be the most pro-ready prospect that West Virginia has and will almost certainly have the highest chance of being selected in this summer's draft.

Several outlets are giving McBride a draftable grade, including ESPN who has him ranked as the 35th best available prospect, and the 51st best prospect on Sports Illustrated. Below are four mock draft projections which have McBride being selected anywhere between late in the first round to possibly going undrafted.

ClutchPoints: 1st round, 23rd overall (Houston Rockets)

Bleacher Report: 2nd round, 34th overall (Orlando Magic)

Tankathon: 2nd round, 40th overall (New Orleans Pelicans)

NBADraft.Net - Undrafted

If McBride's feedback shows that he could go early in the 2nd round with a chance of being a late first-rounder, then there's a good chance that he moves on and makes the leap to the next level. Then again, he may take that feedback and opt to return to school for at least one more year to prove that he is worthy of a first-round pick. It'd be hard to blame McBride if the consensus is that he would be a first-rounder whereas if the consensus is a 2nd round grade, it'll boost the odds of his return.

The last day McBride can withdraw his name from the draft is on July 19th at 5 p.m. EST. Don't expect a decision to be made anytime soon as he will have several weeks to think about it.

