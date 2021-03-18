Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago Has WVU in Her Final Four

When it comes to March Madness, there is no such thing as a crazy prediction. We have just about it seen it all to this point, including a No. 16 seed (UMBC) knocking off a No. 1 seed (Virginia) just a few years ago.

In that same tournament in 2018, Loyola-Chicago became that year's Cinderella team by making it all the way to the Final Four. It all started with Loyola hitting a game-winning three at the buzzer to defeat No. 6 seed Miami (FL) in the opening round. In the Round of 32, the Ramblers hit another game-winning shot with just three seconds to go against Tennessee to move onto the Sweet Sixteen, where they held off Nevada in the final minutes. Loyola then proceeded to beat Kansas State in the Elite Eight before seeing their incredible run came to an end in the Final Four against Michigan.

During that amazing tournament run by the Ramblers, the world fell in love with the team's 98-year-old chaplain, Jean Dolores Schmidt, also known as Sister Jean. She is a diehard basketball fan and has been following the team since being named the team chaplain in 1994.

Well, it just so happens to be that this year, Loyola-Chicago is back in the tournament as a No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Georgia Tech in the opening round of the Midwest Region - the same region as West Virginia.

During a recent interview with Andy Katz of NCAA.com, Sister Jean laid out her Final Four predictions, which included Gonzaga, BYU, Baylor, and that's right, West Virginia. Sister Jean has the Mountaineers knocking out her Ramblers in the Elite Eight.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.