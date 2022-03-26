Skip to main content

South Carolina Transfer Visits WVU

The Mountaineers are pursuing a veteran guard in the transfer portal.

West Virginia needs to add some veteran talent to the 2022-23 men's basketball roster, so the coaching staff has been in heavy pursuit of multiple players in the transfer portal.

One of those players is currently on campus for a visit this weekend which is former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson. This past season, Stevenson averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 37% from the field while shooting 33% from three-point range. 

Stevenson has also heard from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Creighton, Ole Miss, Pitt, and several others. He will have one year of eligibility remaining. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Lance Dixon
Football

WATCH: Lance Dixon Spring Practice Day 3

By Christopher Hall35 minutes ago
Dante Stills Day spring practice 2022
Football

WATCH: Dante Stills Spring Practice Day 3

By Christopher Hall44 minutes ago
Player Pressers 3-26 2
Football

WATCH: James Gmiter Spring Practice Day 3

By Christopher Hall52 minutes ago
USATSI_17298781_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Kyzir White Signs with New Team

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Ben Hampton
Baseball

West Virginia Sweeps Youngstown State

By Christopher Hall21 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.34.01 PM
Recruiting

2023 WR Yazeed Haynes Decides Between Rutgers & West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanMar 25, 2022
Baseball
Baseball

West Virginia Takes Game 1 from Youngstown State

By Christopher HallMar 24, 2022
Graham Harrell
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Spring Practice Day 2

By Christopher HallMar 24, 2022