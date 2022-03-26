South Carolina Transfer Visits WVU

The Mountaineers are pursuing a veteran guard in the transfer portal.

West Virginia needs to add some veteran talent to the 2022-23 men's basketball roster, so the coaching staff has been in heavy pursuit of multiple players in the transfer portal.

One of those players is currently on campus for a visit this weekend which is former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson. This past season, Stevenson averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 37% from the field while shooting 33% from three-point range.

Stevenson has also heard from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Creighton, Ole Miss, Pitt, and several others. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

