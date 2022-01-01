Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Texas -8.5

1-star play on Texas covering: There's not a chance in hell I'm playing this game. I had the line at Texas -8.5 before it came out and that's exactly what it is. I hate to lean one way over the other, but I'd lean more toward Texas in this spot. West Virginia is expected to be down a couple of players due to being in health protocols but the players' names have not been released. The Longhorns' length and size will bother the Mountaineers on both ends of the floor.

Over/Under: 121.5

1-star play on the under: It might seem like an extremely low total but there's a lot of variables that play into it. As I already mentioned, WVU will be shorthanded. If either of those players that are unavailable are Taz Sherman or Sean McNeil, I don't know where the scoring will come from. Both teams are also coming off of a long break having not played a game in well over a week, so expect some rustiness on the offensive end. As far as trends go, all signs point to the under. The under has cashed in Texas' last five games and in five of WVU's last six games.

