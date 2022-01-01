Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Texas -8.5

    1-star play on Texas covering: There's not a chance in hell I'm playing this game. I had the line at Texas -8.5 before it came out and that's exactly what it is. I hate to lean one way over the other, but I'd lean more toward Texas in this spot. West Virginia is expected to be down a couple of players due to being in health protocols but the players' names have not been released. The Longhorns' length and size will bother the Mountaineers on both ends of the floor. 

    Read More

    Over/Under: 121.5

    1-star play on the under: It might seem like an extremely low total but there's a lot of variables that play into it. As I already mentioned, WVU will be shorthanded. If either of those players that are unavailable are Taz Sherman or Sean McNeil, I don't know where the scoring will come from. Both teams are also coming off of a long break having not played a game in well over a week, so expect some rustiness on the offensive end. As far as trends go, all signs point to the under. The under has cashed in Texas' last five games and in five of WVU's last six games.

    My picks

    ATS record: 7-5 (58%)

    O/U record: 7-5 (58%)

    Overall: 14-12 (58%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15413389_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Texas

    just now
    USATSI_17238182_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Texas

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_15413773_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas

    33 seconds ago
    Untitled design (51)
    Football

    The Future of WVU Football: Greene, Crowder, or Marchiol?

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17421460_168388579_lowres
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU QB Jarret Doege Makes Decision on Future

    13 hours ago
    Sam Brown
    Football

    WVU Football Transfer Tracker

    14 hours ago
    Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige (5) dunks the ball at the end of regulation to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Jaysean Paige Signs with the Pistons

    14 hours ago
    Winston Wright
    Football

    BREAKING: Starting WVU WR Enters Transfer Portal

    16 hours ago