Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at UAB

Spread: UAB -4

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I liked UAB when it was just -2.5 but four is too much for me. I do believe UAB wins the game but I wouldn't be comfortable laying four when I already missed out on a better number. I would lean West Virginia at +4 but I would more than likely just stay away from this one.

Over/Under: 133.5

1-star play on the under: The Blazers average a little over 80 points per game but a lot of that is inflated due to playing inferior competition. Right now for West Virginia, if it's not Taz Sherman or Sean McNeil getting a bucket, they're not scoring. In addition to that, the Mountaineers allow only 60.7 points per game. They've also held teams to under 60 points in six of their ten games including each of the last four. Under is the only way to look at this one.

