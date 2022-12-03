Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Xavier

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Xavier -2.5

1-star play on Xavier covering: Cintas Center is going to be alive and rocking, meaning this will be the first rowdy environment the Mountaineers will have played in this season. Can they handle it? I think so. Although there's a lot of new faces, many of them have played a ton of college basketball and have seen it all. But the game is more than just being able to handle the environment. Xavier presents a lot of matchup problems with their bigs who can step out and shoot it. They have five guys averaging double figures, so just about anyone on the floor can score it at any given time. Lean to the Musketeers covering the short number.

Over/Under: 147.5

3-star play on the over: Have to go with the over in this one. Both the Mountaineers and Musketeers know how to fill it up. As a team, Xavier is shooting a scorching 43% from three-point and West Virginia is shooting 36% from deep, averaging 80 points per game. Another reason to point to the over? Both teams are careless with the ball, combining for 26.9 turnovers per game which equates to transition buckets. Play the over.

My picks

ATS record: 6-1 (85%)

O/U record: 4-3 (57%)

Overall: 10-4 (71%)

