    • November 30, 2021
    Spread & Over Under Predictions for WVU vs Bellarmine

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -15.5

    4-star play on West Virginia covering: Bellarmine has played a very tough schedule so far this year which includes the likes of UCLA, Gonzaga, and Purdue. They hung in with UCLA for a little while but got pounded in the other two games. The Knights are not a big three-point shooting team which has been an Achilles heel for the Mountaineers this season defensively. I think WVU can force Bellarmine into a bunch of turnovers and the Knights will be forced to dig out of a hole that they're not capable of recovering from. Lay the points, take the Mountaineers.

    Over/Under: 141.5

    1-star play on the under: The Knights are averaging just 64.7 points per game this season and as mentioned above, don't shoot it particularly well from deep (28.7%). For the over to hit, either WVU has to get to 90 or Bellarmine has to get hit at least 70 and I don't see either one of those happening. I'll lean to the under in this one.

    My picks

    ATS record: 4-2 (66%)

    O/U record: 4-2 (66%)

    Overall: 8-4 (66%)

