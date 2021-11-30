Spread & Over Under Predictions for WVU vs Bellarmine
Spread: West Virginia -15.5
4-star play on West Virginia covering: Bellarmine has played a very tough schedule so far this year which includes the likes of UCLA, Gonzaga, and Purdue. They hung in with UCLA for a little while but got pounded in the other two games. The Knights are not a big three-point shooting team which has been an Achilles heel for the Mountaineers this season defensively. I think WVU can force Bellarmine into a bunch of turnovers and the Knights will be forced to dig out of a hole that they're not capable of recovering from. Lay the points, take the Mountaineers.
Over/Under: 141.5
1-star play on the under: The Knights are averaging just 64.7 points per game this season and as mentioned above, don't shoot it particularly well from deep (28.7%). For the over to hit, either WVU has to get to 90 or Bellarmine has to get hit at least 70 and I don't see either one of those happening. I'll lean to the under in this one.
My picks
ATS record: 4-2 (66%)
O/U record: 4-2 (66%)
Overall: 8-4 (66%)
