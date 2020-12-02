Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Gonzaga

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Gonzaga -8.5

3-star play on Gonzaga covering: Although West Virginia has the ability to keep this game close, Gonzaga is just on another level right now. They are incredibly efficient on both ends of the floor and play smart basketball. I'm honestly shocked this line isn't a notch or two higher, considering how the Mountaineers have struggled at times in each of their first three games of the season. I've got the Zags winning by double digits in this one.

Over/Under: 154.5

1-star play on the under: My final score prediction is 81-68, which brings me to a total of 149. If the Mountaineers keep this game close from start to finish, I think it likely means the total will fly over. I don't think this will be a low-scoring affair by any means, even though West Virginia would like to have it that way,

