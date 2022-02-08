Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Iowa State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

3-star play on Iowa State covering: I have no idea if Taz Sherman is playing or not but I wouldn't be surprised if he is ruled out given that he still hasn't practiced. I don't feel comfortable laying points with this team, especially if Sherman is unlikely to play. The wrong team is favored in this one. 

Read More

Over/Under: 129.5

3-star play on the under: Both of these teams have a hard time putting the ball in the basket, each averaging 68 points per game and each shooting 31% from three. The Cyclones pride themselves on playing good defense and right now, that's how they have to win games. If I'm being completely honest, this might be the first to 50 wins.

My picks

ATS record: 11-11 (50%)

O/U record: 11-11 (50%)

Overall: 22-22 (50%)

