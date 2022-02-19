Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas -4.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Does picking WVU make much sense? Honestly, probably not, but what do I have to lose at this point? The Mountaineers have had a ton of success against the Jayhawks in the Coliseum over the years. Heck, they even beat Kansas the year they went to the CBI Tournament. Even if they don't come away with the win, I could see this being a one possession game when the final horn sounds.

Over/Under: 146.5

2-star play on the over: The over has cashed in 9 of WVU's last 10 games. The total landed at 144 in the previous meeting but should have went well over that had WVU just made shots in the second half. Taz Sherman was not much of a factor in that game, recently coming off of COVID so having him 100% in this one should lead us past 146.5.

My picks

ATS record: 12-13 (48%)

O/U record: 12-13 (48%)

Overall: 24-26 (48%)

