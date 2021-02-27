Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -14.5

1-star play on Kansas State covering: It's hard to trust West Virginia laying this many points regardless of the opponent. This group tends to play down to the level of their opponent and this time, the Wildcats have Nijel Pack in the lineup who is arguably their best offensive weapon. The Mountaineers won't want to exhaust all of their energy on the Wildcats with No. 2 Baylor waiting in the wings. Lean K-State, but nothing solid here. Call it a coinflip if you will.

Over/Under: 139

3-star play on the under: This total seems a little bit low from what I thought it would be. With that said, there is a reason why it is so low. Kansas State is averaging just 62 points per game and in their last three games have scored 41 vs Kansas, 62 vs TCU, and 62 vs Oklahoma. Don't be tricked by the low total and West Virginia's 15-7 O/U record and play it over. The Mountaineers have become a much better defensive team over the last month or so and not to mention, the last time these two got together, the teams combined for just 116 points.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.