    December 12, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kent State

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -11.5

    1-star play on Kent State covering: This kind of seems like a flat spot for West Virginia coming off a big win over No. 15 UConn to then play Kent State on a Sunday evening. The Golden Flashes lead the nation in team free-throw percentage (83.5%) and have the ability to shoot well from beyond the arc. Giovanni Santiago leads the team in three-point shooting, making 46.3% of his shots from deep which is incredible. If he is able to knock down some shots alongside leading scorer Sincere Carry, I could see Kent State hanging around. 

    Over/Under: 131.5

    1-star play on the over: I don't have a good read on this total but I would look to the over. If you take out Kent State's matchups with Oberlin College and Point Park, they allow 65.5 points per game. This will be their biggest challenge yet defensively going up against the nation's 10th leading scorer Taz Sherman and he alone is capable of exploding for 25-30 points. WVU should be able to eclipse the 70-point mark in this one and doing so should help lead us to an over. 

    My picks

    ATS record: 5-4 (55%)

    O/U record: 6-3 (66%)

    Overall: 11-7 (61%)

