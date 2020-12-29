Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Northeastern

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -18

1-star play on West Virginia covering: This line is probably right about where it should be, which is the exact reason I don't have a strong play on it. With that said, I would slightly lean to West Virginia because they will likely wear out Northeastern in the 2nd half, especially on the glass. But do keep in mind, the Huskies are much better than their 1-4 record would indicate. They played a tight game vs Syracuse and were up double digits on Georgia at one point. This is a team that shoots the three-ball at a 35% clip and if they have anywhere near the success Kansas had against West Virginia beyond the arc, they'll cover the spread. This seems like a flat spot for West Virginia with the week off between games and Oklahoma on deck, but this is a game they want to try and dominate, not win close.

Over/Under: 136.5

3-star play on the over: The Mountaineers are averaging 74.8 points per game, but I think they'll get into the low 80s in this one, meaning that we will only need Northeastern to dip into the 60s for the over to cash. As I mentioned above, the Huskies are a good shooting team with a very solid guard in Tyson Walker. West Virginia's defense has been liable to giving up easy buckets underneath and wide-open looks on the perimeter. So with that said, we should be in a good position for the over here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.