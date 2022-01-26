Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

3-star play on West Virginia covering: If the Mountaineers want to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, they can't afford to lose this game at home. Oklahoma isn't a bad team but with the upcoming schedule WVU has, this is a critical game. The Sooners are a turnover prone team averaging over 15 turnovers per game. That's not a recipe for success when playing on the road, much less in Morgantown. Play on the Mountaineers up to -3, nothing higher. 

Read More

Over/Under: 129.5

1-star play on the over: As you can tell by my record on the season below, I haven't been on point with totals this year. That said there have been two to three games that I've lost by a half a point, one, or two points. We just need some to start going our way. Although I see this being a defensive fist fight, I would lean to the over. The over has cashed in six of the last seven West Virginia games and for two teams that average about 70 points per game, I don't want to even look at the under. 

My picks

ATS record: 10-8 (56%)

O/U record: 8-10 (44%)

Overall: 18-18 (50%)

