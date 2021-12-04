Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Radford
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -18.5
2-star play on West Virginia covering: The Mountaineers are due for a strong start to a game. They struggled a little bit early on against Bellarmine before really creating some separation. I think that separation comes much earlier in this matchup against Radford. The Highlanders don't have a go-to scorer that they can turn to to keep them within arms reach. As a matter of fact, they don't have a single player averaging double digits. West Virginia wins by 20 or more.
Over/Under: 131.5
1-star play on the under: Radford has had a couple of low-scoring games this season against lesser competition including a 33-point outing vs Navy. West Virginia's defense has improved over the last few games and the ball pressure has been existent since the start of the season. I don't see there being enough possessions for Radford to help carry us to the over. I would take a look at the under here.
My picks
ATS record: 5-2 (71%)
O/U record: 5-2 (71%)
Overall: 10-4 (71%)
