Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Radford

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -18.5

2-star play on West Virginia covering: The Mountaineers are due for a strong start to a game. They struggled a little bit early on against Bellarmine before really creating some separation. I think that separation comes much earlier in this matchup against Radford. The Highlanders don't have a go-to scorer that they can turn to to keep them within arms reach. As a matter of fact, they don't have a single player averaging double digits. West Virginia wins by 20 or more.

Over/Under: 131.5

1-star play on the under: Radford has had a couple of low-scoring games this season against lesser competition including a 33-point outing vs Navy. West Virginia's defense has improved over the last few games and the ball pressure has been existent since the start of the season. I don't see there being enough possessions for Radford to help carry us to the over. I would take a look at the under here.

My picks

ATS record: 5-2 (71%)

O/U record: 5-2 (71%)

Overall: 10-4 (71%)

