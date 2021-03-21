Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Syracuse

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -4

3-star play on Syracuse covering: This game is going to be close from wire to wire and I believe Syracuse has a shot to win the game. Should the Mountaineers, win it'll be by only a couple of points. Syracuse's zone defense could pose problems for West Virginia along with Buddy Boeheim shooting the thread off the ball on the other end of the floor. The Orange should cover and I wouldn't even talk you out of sprinkling a little on the moneyline. This one could go either way.

Over/Under: 147

1-star play on the under: I hate playing unders in a WVU game, but that's where I have this one going. I have this number set at 143 but the way these two teams can shoot the ball, I'd probably pass on the total.

