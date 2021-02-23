Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -7.5

1-star play on TCU covering: This is the classic sandwich spot/look-ahead game for West Virginia. They're coming off the heels of a big win at No. 12 Texas and have No. 2 Baylor waiting in the wings just two days away. While I don't think the Mountaineers will lose this game, I do see the Horned Frogs keeping it close and giving West Virginia a fight. Although their focus will be beating TCU, I don't think they are worried too much about beating them by a margin. They'll need their legs to be as fresh as possible for Thursday's game at Baylor.

Over/Under: 144.5

1-star play on the over: Well, I got absolutely burned on the total last game. I figured both West Virginia and Texas would be a little rusty after having a week in between games but boy, was I wrong. Texas shot 70% from the field in the first half and the total was at 96 by the half. Right now, West Virginia is just an over team, simply put. Every situation where it seems like the total could stay under, it flies over. I don't think I'm going to be siding with the under anytime soon. Lean over.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.