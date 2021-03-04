Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

West Virginia comes into tonight's game as big-time favorites.
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -12.5

5-star play on TCU covering: I rarely feel this confident when picking a side on West Virginia games but this one just seems too easy to me. Yes, I know TCU is not that great of a team and only averages 67.7 points per contest but you have to look at where this game sits for the Mountaineers. This is a classic sandwich spot. West Virginia is coming off the heels of a hard-fought loss to No. 3 Baylor, a game they had several chances to win, and now they will host TCU but have Oklahoma State coming into town on Saturday. This team has a tendency to play down to the level of its competition but even more so in these types of situations. It's not necessarily a West Virginia thing, it's the same for several teams across college basketball. WVU is clearly the better team but I just can't trust them laying that many points in this spot. West Virginia just wants to win this game and move on. They're not going to be interested in blowing TCU out.

Over/Under: 143.5

2-star play on the under: In the two games prior to  Tuesday's matchup vs Baylor, West Virginia's defense really buttoned things up allowing just 54.5 points per game. TCU has a hard time scoring in the first place let alone getting over 70 which is something they have only done nine times in their 23 games. I'll lean toward the under on this one.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15619595_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs TCU

Jackson-Andrew
Football

WATCH: AJ Jackson Introductory Press Conference

Brown-ShaDon
Football

WATCH: ShaDon Brown Introductory Press Conference

USATSI_15619247_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Neal Brown
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Pre-Spring Press Conference

USATSI_15619777_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 6 West Virginia vs TCU

Feb 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard RJ Nembhard (22) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: TCU Horned Frogs

From Left to right: Sean Mahone (29), Dante Stills (55), Darius Stills (56), Tony Fields (1)
Football

Fields II and Stills Officially Receive NFL Combine Invites