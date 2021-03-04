Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -12.5

5-star play on TCU covering: I rarely feel this confident when picking a side on West Virginia games but this one just seems too easy to me. Yes, I know TCU is not that great of a team and only averages 67.7 points per contest but you have to look at where this game sits for the Mountaineers. This is a classic sandwich spot. West Virginia is coming off the heels of a hard-fought loss to No. 3 Baylor, a game they had several chances to win, and now they will host TCU but have Oklahoma State coming into town on Saturday. This team has a tendency to play down to the level of its competition but even more so in these types of situations. It's not necessarily a West Virginia thing, it's the same for several teams across college basketball. WVU is clearly the better team but I just can't trust them laying that many points in this spot. West Virginia just wants to win this game and move on. They're not going to be interested in blowing TCU out.

Over/Under: 143.5

2-star play on the under: In the two games prior to Tuesday's matchup vs Baylor, West Virginia's defense really buttoned things up allowing just 54.5 points per game. TCU has a hard time scoring in the first place let alone getting over 70 which is something they have only done nine times in their 23 games. I'll lean toward the under on this one.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.