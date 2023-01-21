Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: Texas is a very strong team. Like, Final Four good. But they're going to drop a few along the way and this is one of them. There's something about the energy and enthusiasm that the Mountaineers played with on Wednesday night that has me believing they'll duplicate that and knock off the Horns.

Over/Under: 145.5

3-star play on the under: Am I crazy? Maybe. But someone's got to be. Look, I'm not going against everyone else's opinion to try to "outsmart" them, I'm just not fooled by the Texas/KSU matchup that featured both teams going over 100. If you combine West Virginia's and Texas' 12 Big 12 games, the total has gone over 145.5 four times. If you take the Kansas State game out of the equation, the Longhorns are only giving up 67.2 points in conference play. Do you know that saying "defense travels"? Well, that appears to be the case with Texas. In three league road games, Texas has held its opponents to 60.6 points per game. 

My picks

ATS record: 11-7 (61%)

O/U record: 11-7 (61%)

Overall: 22-14 (61%)

