Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas -3

1-star play on West Virginia covering: As bad as the Mountaineers record is, it just feels like they're due to get one and with a maximum capacity crowd on hand, that should give this team an extra boost. Statistically, these two teams are very similar offensively. Clearly, Texas has the better defense but WVU has had stretches of brilliance on that end of the floor as well. They may or may not win, but this could go down to the final possession. I'll take the home team getting points.

Over/Under: 131.5

2-star play on the over: Texas is arguably the best defensive team in the Big 12 Conference and with West Virginia's well-documented struggles in the half-court offense, this game screams under. However, the over has been cashing in game after game for these two schools. The over has hit in four of the last five Texas games and 11 of the last 13 West Virginia games. If it weren't for an absurd amount of turnovers by WVU in the previous meeting, that game would have ended in the 150s. Take the over.

My picks

ATS record: 13-15 (46%)

O/U record: 13-15 (46%)

Overall: 26-30 (46%)

