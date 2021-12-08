Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs UConn

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -2

    4-star play on UConn covering: I don't get this line if I'm being honest. I mean, I guess the oddsmakers see WVU with a 7-1 record playing at home which could give them an advantage but this just isn't a good matchup for the Mountaineers. UConn will bully West Virginia inside early and often and that will open up things on the perimeter for guys like Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole. I've got UConn winning this one. Take the points and go ahead and put UConn on the money line. 

    Read More

    Over/Under: 138

    3-star play on the over: This seems like an extremely low total for me. Anytime one team has a clear advantage on the glass and the other team has the ability to shoot the lights out, it's the perfect formula for an over, usually, that is. I actually see this game flying over the total and potentially getting into the 150s. If WVU hits shots, there should be no trouble getting over 139.

    My picks

    ATS record: 5-3 (63%)

    O/U record: 6-2 (75%)

    Overall: 11-5 (69%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17291033_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs UConn

    51 seconds ago
    USATSI_17209137_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs UConn

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to players on the bench during the second half against the Bellarmine Knights at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    PREVIEW: Huggins has a List of Concerns Ahead of the Mountaineers Matchup vs. No. 15 UConn

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15510010_168388579_lowres
    Recruiting

    WVU QB Commit Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_14960562_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Five Potential Transfer Targets for WVU Football

    Dec 7, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-07 at 12.14.39 AM
    Area 304+

    Cincinnati Transfer, Former Top In-State Recruit Sets Visit to WVU

    Dec 7, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Minnesota Hires WVU's Kirk Ciarrocca as Offensive Coordinator

    Dec 7, 2021
    Isaiah Esdale
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 6, 2021