Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs UConn

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

4-star play on UConn covering: I don't get this line if I'm being honest. I mean, I guess the oddsmakers see WVU with a 7-1 record playing at home which could give them an advantage but this just isn't a good matchup for the Mountaineers. UConn will bully West Virginia inside early and often and that will open up things on the perimeter for guys like Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole. I've got UConn winning this one. Take the points and go ahead and put UConn on the money line.

Over/Under: 138

3-star play on the over: This seems like an extremely low total for me. Anytime one team has a clear advantage on the glass and the other team has the ability to shoot the lights out, it's the perfect formula for an over, usually, that is. I actually see this game flying over the total and potentially getting into the 150s. If WVU hits shots, there should be no trouble getting over 139.

My picks

ATS record: 5-3 (63%)

O/U record: 6-2 (75%)

Overall: 11-5 (69%)

