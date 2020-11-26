Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs VCU

Each gameday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -9.5

1 star play on VCU covering: The Rams play intense defense with some full court pressure and I don't know how the Mountaineer guards will respond to it. VCU forced 18 turnovers in their win over Utah State last night and went on an 18-0 run after trailing by seven in the 2nd half. West Virginia is clearly the better team but in tournaments like this, you always get every team's best, especially when you having a ranking next to your name.

Over/Under: 143

1 star play on the under: I think this game ends at 144 with West Virginia winning 76-68, so I don't have too much of an opinion on the spread or the total in this game. If I had to play it, I would lean over because VCU can pick up a couple of extra buckets off turnovers and you have to think that after going 8-32 from beyond the arc last night, West Virginia will knock down a better percentage in this one.

