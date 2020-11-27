SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Western Kentucky

Schuyler Callihan

Each gameday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -8

1 star play on Western Kentucky covering: The Hilltoppers have all five starters returning from last year's team and also picked up a huge addition in Davidson transfer Luke Frampton - a Poca, West Virginia native. This team can really stretch the floor and has great ball movement, which could spell trouble for the Mountaineers who have had trouble rotating in the first two games of the season. Charles Bassey is going to be a problem underneath for West Virginia and I'm not confident that either Culver or Tshiebwe are going to have much of an answer for him one-on-one on the block. Bassey is a projected lottery pick in the 2021 draft, so this guy can certainly do it against the best of the best. I think West Virginia finds a way to win, but it's not going to be easy.

Over/Under: 151

1 star play on the under: Yesterday, I predicted the game to go over one point over the total and we hit it right on the money. Today, I have the same prediction with the total going over at 152. I lean over as I have the Mountaineers winning 78-74, but this has more of a chance of going over that 151 mark than it does staying under.

Our picks

ATS: 0-2

Over/Under: 1-1

