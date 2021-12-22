Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Youngstown State

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -16

    1-star play on West Virginia covering: This is a total stay away in my opinion. Youngstown is very capable of playing West Virginia close and I wouldn't feel comfortable laying this many points with a team that has trouble scoring the ball. I would lean toward Youngstown but it's a coin flip if you ask me.

    Read More

    Over/Under: 132.5

    1-star play on the under: Typically, if you take a large spread with a low total it correlates to the over. Not here. West Virginia is an under team right now and until they show me otherwise, I'll keep riding the under. Not to mention, West Virginia has held five straight opponents to under 60 points.

    My picks

    ATS record: 6-5 (54%)

    O/U record: 7-4 (64%)

    Overall: 13-9 (59%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17322443_168388579_lowres (2)
    Basketball

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Youngstown State

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17262577_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Youngstown State

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262562_168388579_lowres (1)
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Youngstown State

    8 minutes ago
    20211221_MBB_Media_BobHuggins
    Basketball

    WATCH: Bob Huggins Press Conference 12/21

    39 minutes ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins sings \"Country Roads\" after his team defeated the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Huggins Again Appears on Naismith Hall of Fame Ballot

    17 hours ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Huntington Bank Stadium.
    Football

    Preview: Neal Brown Gives Some Insight on the Minnesota Golden Gophers

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 6.20.46 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: 2023 DL Cameron Jackson Commits to WVU

    Dec 20, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 11.07.23 AM
    Football

    BREAKING: 2023 QB Raheim Jeter Makes Decision Between WVU, Kentucky

    Dec 20, 2021