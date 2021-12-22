Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Youngstown State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -16

1-star play on West Virginia covering: This is a total stay away in my opinion. Youngstown is very capable of playing West Virginia close and I wouldn't feel comfortable laying this many points with a team that has trouble scoring the ball. I would lean toward Youngstown but it's a coin flip if you ask me.

Over/Under: 132.5

1-star play on the under: Typically, if you take a large spread with a low total it correlates to the over. Not here. West Virginia is an under team right now and until they show me otherwise, I'll keep riding the under. Not to mention, West Virginia has held five straight opponents to under 60 points.

My picks

ATS record: 6-5 (54%)

O/U record: 7-4 (64%)

Overall: 13-9 (59%)

