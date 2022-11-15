Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Morehead State
Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: West Virginia -19
3-star play on Morehead State covering: I wouldn't call this a look ahead spot for West Virginia because Penn is on deck. This is more of a slight let down spot more than anything. Emotions are riding high after defeating Pitt handily in the Backyard Brawl and there may be a little bit of a hangover with a group of guys that haven't played a lot of basketball together. The Mountaineers will win this game comfortably, but Morehead State will cover the spread.
Read More
Over/Under: 134
1-star play on the over: The Eagles have averaged 54 points against Division-I opponents this season and West Virginia has only allowed an average of 57 points per game. I don't see a whole lot of shots falling in this game for Morehead, but WVU's offense could push 80 in this one. I can see the total landing on either side, but I'll lean to the over.
My picks
ATS record: 2-0 (100%)
O/U record: 2-0 (100%)
Overall: 4-0 (100%)
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.