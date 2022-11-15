Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Morehead State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -19

3-star play on Morehead State covering: I wouldn't call this a look ahead spot for West Virginia because Penn is on deck. This is more of a slight let down spot more than anything. Emotions are riding high after defeating Pitt handily in the Backyard Brawl and there may be a little bit of a hangover with a group of guys that haven't played a lot of basketball together. The Mountaineers will win this game comfortably, but Morehead State will cover the spread.

Over/Under: 134

1-star play on the over: The Eagles have averaged 54 points against Division-I opponents this season and West Virginia has only allowed an average of 57 points per game. I don't see a whole lot of shots falling in this game for Morehead, but WVU's offense could push 80 in this one. I can see the total landing on either side, but I'll lean to the over.

My picks

ATS record: 2-0 (100%)

O/U record: 2-0 (100%)

Overall: 4-0 (100%)

