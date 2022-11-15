Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Morehead State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -19

3-star play on Morehead State covering: I wouldn't call this a look ahead spot for West Virginia because Penn is on deck. This is more of a slight let down spot more than anything. Emotions are riding high after defeating Pitt handily in the Backyard Brawl and there may be a little bit of a hangover with a group of guys that haven't played a lot of basketball together. The Mountaineers will win this game comfortably, but Morehead State will cover the spread.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 134

1-star play on the over: The Eagles have averaged 54 points against Division-I opponents this season and West Virginia has only allowed an average of 57 points per game. I don't see a whole lot of shots falling in this game for Morehead, but WVU's offense could push 80 in this one. I can see the total landing on either side, but I'll lean to the over.

My picks

ATS record: 2-0 (100%)

O/U record: 2-0 (100%)

Overall: 4-0 (100%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19381656_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
Sep 22, 2022; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.
Football

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

By Christopher Hall
Untitled design (1)
Football

Neal Brown Speaks on QB Situation vs K-State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19410820_168388579_lowres
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Morehead State

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16749369_168388579_lowres
Big 12

The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_3544
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Morehead State

By Christopher Hall
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint looks for a crease in the Pitt defense. The senior scored a career-high 18 points vs. the Panthers on Friday night.
Basketball

West Virginia Meets Morehead State in Tuesday Matchup

By Christopher Hall
DSC_4161
Football

WVU Football Depth Chart: Kansas State

By Christopher Hall