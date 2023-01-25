Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Texas Tech

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Texas Tech -3.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I'll be honest, I have no interest in this point spread whatsoever. This is exactly where I thought the line would be, so I'm not suggesting a play here. However, if I were to lean in one direction, it would be toward West Virginia. It's hard to win on the road in the Big 12 but if there's a night you're going to do it, it's tonight. Plus, I just can't lay points with an 0-7 team in league play. Just can't. It might lose, but it's not the wrong play. And for what it's worth, West Virginia is 12-6 ATS in its last 18 matchups with Tech.

Over/Under: 141

1-star play on the under: West Virginia has not run offense well over the last few games and their best shooter, Erik Stevenson, is reeling. In a game that features two teams desperate for a win, I expect there to be a lot of intensity on the defensive end of the floor. I don't get the feeling that this will be an up-and-down kind of game. And I'm not all that worried about aggressive defense leading to a bunch of fouls. Both teams have had their fair share of difficulties at the free throw line. They rank 8th (TTU) and 9th (WVU) in the Big 12, respectively.

My picks

ATS record: 11-8 (58%)

O/U record: 12-7 (63%)

Overall: 23-15 (60%)

