Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Auburn

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -4

2-star play on Auburn covering: West Virginia is 2-7 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge and is 2-15 ATS in its last 17 matchups with an SEC foe. Auburn has won five of its last six and has won those games by an average of 12.4 points. Three of those games came on the road. The Tigers have the depth and athleticism to not only hang around in this game, but potentially win it. 

Over/Under: 142

2-star play on the under: Auburn doesn't shoot the three ball very well (29%) and is worse at the free throw line (69%) than West Virginia, believe it or not. It's not perfect but the Mountaineers have played much better defensively over the last three games allowing an average of 65 points. If this game is dictated towards WVU style, we'll get an under. Five of the last seven West Virginia games have stayed under the number.

My picks

ATS record: 12-8 (60%)

O/U record: 13-7 (65%)

Overall: 25-15 (62.5%)

