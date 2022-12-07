Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Navy

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -18.5

4-star play on West Virginia covering: Bob Huggins was upset with how his team performed Saturday against Xavier and challenged his guys to step up this week. According to the Hall of Famer, his team responded with a strong practice and appear to be ready for a much better outing tonight. This is by far the toughest opponent Navy has played and it'll show. Mountaineers pull away early in the second half and coast to a 25+ point victory.

Over/Under: 136.5

1-star play on the over: Although we're going to need Navy to punch above its weight to hit the over, I keep ending up around two or three points above the total in each of the five different final scores I come up with. I'm going to bank on the Mountaineers crossing the 80-point mark and by doing so, it should lead to an over, even if it's by a point or two. Small lean on the over. The side is the play in the game.

My picks

ATS record: 7-1 (87%)

O/U record: 5-3 (62%)

Overall: 12-4 (75%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.