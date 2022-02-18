Storytime with Huggs: Starting the Fish Fry & Receiving the Bird at Burger King

During Friday's press conference, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked a lot about the annual Fish Fry to help raise money for cancer research. He mentioned how he came up with the idea of doing the event and how big of an event it has turned in to.

"Everybody does barbecues. I don't want to be like everybody else," Huggins said jokingly. "When I was at K-State, they said you ought to come on down to the fish fry. I'm like what? The fish fry? They had it at a church kind of right around the corner. So I go down there and I mean these guys legitimately went out to farm ponds and caught fish and cleaned them, cooked them, and ate them. So I thought, what a great idea. I thought initially we could catch them all but when you start putting in the number of people we're putting in there? No. Nope, you can't catch that many. Now, we got store bought fish."

When asked if he went to Burger King for the fish, Huggins responded, "I didn't get fish at Burger King, no. I did make somebody mad. I mean, he was sitting out there playing with his phone. I mean, he was like 150 yards away from the speaker and he's playing with his phone, so I pulled in front of him and then he started flipping me off. I was just in one of those moods where I said, come on, come on."

He also added, "My bumper has a dent in it. Somebody hit my bumper. I think it was my wife."

The Bob Huggins Fish Fry will take place tonight at the Mylan Park Community Center at 6 p.m. EST. Tickets at the door are cash-only, at $150/ticket for general admission and $75 for students with ID. Special guests include Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports and Kansas head coach, Bill Self.

