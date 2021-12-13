Taz Sherman Earns Big 12 Player of the Week
On Monday, West Virginia guard, Taz Sherman was named Player of the Week by the Big 12 Conference, his second of the season.
Sherman averaged 25.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the Mountaineers' two wins over No. 15 UConn and Kent State, shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range and leading the Mountaineers to a six-game winning streak and a 9-1 record. He is second in the Big 12 in scoring with 21.8 points per game.
Sherman and the Mountaineers will be back in action Saturday, December 18, at the University of Alabama Birmingham at 5:00 pm and will be televised on the CBS SportsNetwork.
Read More
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly