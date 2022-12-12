REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested
According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning.
In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.
A few hours later, the University of Texas released a statement on the situation.
"The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."
Read More
The 49-year-old head coach is in his second year at Texas and currently has the Longhorns ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll with a 7-1 record. Texas is set to host Rice tonight at 8 p.m. EST.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.