REPORT: Texas Head Coach Chris Beard Arrested

According to Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman, University of Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning.

In a separate report by FOX Sports, officials from the Travis County Sheriff's Office stated that Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded.

A few hours later, the University of Texas released a statement on the situation.

"The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process."

The 49-year-old head coach is in his second year at Texas and currently has the Longhorns ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll with a 7-1 record. Texas is set to host Rice tonight at 8 p.m. EST.

