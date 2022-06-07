Skip to main content

REPORT: Texas Transfer Courtney Ramey Down to Two Schools

The Mountaineers are still in the race for the Texas transfer.

Throughout all of Monday, WVU sporadically announced that transfers Joe Toussaint, Erik Stevenson, Jimmy Bell Jr., and Tre Mitchell along with incoming freshman Josiah Harris had enrolled at the school.

Currently, the Mountaineers are one over the number of scholarships allowed but could be two over in the coming days. According to Ethan Bock of WVSportsNow, Texas transfer Courtney Ramey will choose between Arizona and West Virginia.

Ramey recently withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft to return to college for his last year of eligibility. This past season, Ramey averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 35% from three-point range.

